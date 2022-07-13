Britons travelling to Europe since the pandemic risk extra roaming charge fees

Vodafone, EE and Three now charge for European usage. Data roaming charges are a bigger threat if you are going further afield – they could total £757 for a week.

Regulator Ofcom has given users some protection by setting a monthly cap on global data roaming charges of £45 plus VAT, which adds up to £54.

Providers must alert you as you near the limit, and again once you reach the limit. After this, you cannot use your phone, unless you opt in and pay charges.

They must also publish roaming charges on their website and send you an alert with pricing information when you travel overseas.

However, the data roaming cap does not include calls and texts, which can cost a fortune outside the EU.

What you pay depends on the mobile supplier, when you signed up to your contract and which deal you chose.

Pay-monthly customers who joined EE or upgraded their contract from July 7, 2021 must pay £2 a day to use their usual data allowances in 47 European countries.