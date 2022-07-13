BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference Opens Today at HKCEC

The three-day event features over 70 industry experts to share winning tips; empowering enterprises to seize virtual business opportunities after the epidemic.

HONG KONG, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In the post-epidemic era, consumers have developed new living habits and consumption patterns. Brands and companies are keeping up with the digital shift as well as the development of virtual economy so as to adapt to the “new normal”. To help different enterprises prepare for the changes and grasp businesses opportunities, BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference, a comprehensive “Tech x Business” physical event, opens today until 15 July 2022 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The event is fully supported by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) of the HKSAR Government. Prof Dong Sun, the newly appointed Secretary for ITIB, also attended the opening ceremony to kick off the event with leaders and elites from various industries.

The first “Tech x Business” event held after the fifth wave of the epidemic, well-received by industry players

As the first physical “Tech x Business” event at HKCEC after the fifth wave of epidemic in Hong Kong, “BUSINESS GOVirtual” demonstrates the latest concepts and technologies such as the Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web 3.0, and connect IT suppliers and enterprises in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). The event aims at promoting regional virtual economy, empowering Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub rooted in the GBA. Visitors to the event will be linked to marketing technology, FinTech, digital transformation, cyber security and Cloud computing, enjoying the showcases of over 80 companies. Over 70 innovative business leaders will also share their insights with visitors through 60 inspiring sessions.

Speakers invited to the BUSINESS GOVirtual Tech Conference come from leading institutions, including Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), Cyberport, Animoca Brands, China Unicom, Ernst & Young, The Sandbox, Ant Group, Cisco Systems, CSL Mobile Limited, Deloitte China, HKTV Mall, Huawei, Octopus, SmarTone and SME Global Alliance and more. In the keynote speeches, strategies for business development in the new era of innovation will be addressed.

In addition, industry leaders from ASTRI and Cyberport will analyze the advantages of developing Hong Kong into a world-class innovation and technology hub, while special guests from The Sandbox and Animoca Brands will explain how Metaverse revolutionizes existing business models. There will be two roundtable forums that enable audiences to learn about new trends and have an in-depth exploration of topics related to FinTech. The Conference also consists of various forums and summits, including “SME Growth Forum”, “HK Retail Tech Forum” and “Asia IoT Summit 2022,” where experts will share insights on hot “Tech x Business” topics and participants can grasp practical information on business and technology strategies.

Industry leaders joint hand to provide a platform to empower enterprises after the epidemic

The event is expected to attract thousands of suppliers and enterprises to join both physical and online platforms, reconnecting professionals from different industries. Through sharing and exchanges, new business opportunities arise.

The event is honoured to have a group of business leaders and elites from the fields of innovation and technology to form the advisory board to contribute to this technology-driven business platform. They are:

Mr. Emil Chan , Chairman of The Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals

, Chairman of The Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals Prof. Toa Charm , Ass. Professor of Practice in Management Director of Business Development, CUHK

, Ass. Professor of Practice in Management Director of Business Development, CUHK Mr. Wilson Chong , Chairman of IOT HK Association

, Chairman of IOT HK Association Ms. Kitty Fok , Managing Director of IDC China

, Managing Director of IDC China Mr. Peter Koo , Executive Committee Member and Vice Chairman of 5G Finance, GBA 5G Alliance

, Executive Committee Member and Vice Chairman of 5G Finance, GBA 5G Alliance Dr. Kwok Lam For, Former Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science, City University of Hong Kong

Dr. Sam Kwok , President of Hong Kong Society of Economists

, President of Hong Kong Society of Economists Ir. Sunny Lee , JP, Chairman, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited

, JP, Chairman, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited Dr. John Leung , SCOPE, City University of Hong Kong

, SCOPE, City Ms. Anna Lin , CEO of GS1 Hong Kong

, CEO of GS1 Mr. Vincent So, Chairman of Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association

Dr. Jolly Wong, Policy Fellow, Centre for Science and Policy, University of Cambridge and Visiting Professor, Institute for Smart City, Shanghai University

and Visiting Professor, Institute for Smart City, University Mr. Rex Wong , Chairman of Hong Kong Blockchain Industry Association

, Chairman of Hong Kong Blockchain Industry Association Mr. Sam Wu , Chairman of Asia Pacific Cloud Application Alliance

, Chairman of Asia Pacific Cloud Application Alliance Mr. Peter Yan , CEO of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Co Ltd.

“After 3 years of epidemic, companies from all sizes are under pressure. It reaches a critical point now that changes must be made to the traditional business model. Enterprises are now more open to changes and new technologies, and more positive about the integration of technologies in different collaborative models. With the application of technologies in the virtual economy, an unprecedented market will emerge,” said Culsin Li, Managing Director of Baobab Tree Event Management Co., Ltd.

Furthermore, participating companies will be offered business matching sessions to build up and strengthen their business networks. SMEs can find their preferred partners that can provide them with suitable solutions, from fund application, data management and enhancement, and Web 3.0, optimizing the company’s productivity and operations.

Tech Awards Presentation Ceremony and New Technology Experience Zone

In recognition of the contribution and achievements of the outstanding companies in digital transformation in the GBA, the “BUSINESS GOVirtual Tech Awards Presentation Ceremony” will be held on 14 July 2022. After passing the review of 12 judging panelists, award winners are as follows.

Startup Tech Company of the Year Award – Excellence Award

Eteam Entertainment Limited

Travis Group Limited

Startup Tech Company of the Year Award – Merit Award

Algogene Financial Technology Company Limited

Blockchain Solutions Limited

Stemhub Holdings Limited

UC Now Communication Limited

Tech Company of the Year Award – Excellence Award

Alibaba Cloud

AQUMON Magnum Research Limited

Fireblocks

Google Cloud

Tech Company of the Year Award – Merit Award

Aerosim (HK) Limited

HK Decoman Technology Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

viAct

Digital Transformation of the Year – Excellence Award

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

CLP Holdings Limited

Digital Transformation of the Year – Merit Award

Businsoft Limited

Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited

WeExpand Limited

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Meanwhile, the event features “Metaverse Zone” where visitors can learn about the development of the future world by meeting virtual idols and listening to electronic music. Participants can also acknowledge the close connection between technology and sustainable development, and the infinite business opportunities brought by the Metaverse.

Hybrid mode enhanced by the “GOVirtual OMNI” online platform

To create more cross-border business opportunities and enable companies in the GBA to take part in the event, the “GOVirtual OMNI” online platform is launched simultaneously during the event period until 19 July 2022. Supported by EventX, the leading virtual event management SaaS company in Asia, GOVirtual OMNI provides a hybrid event experience to the audiences. Registered attendees can retrieve exhibitors’ information or re-watch conference highlights via the platform. For those who cannot physically visit the event, they can simply log on to the platform to receive latest information, view unique analysis from industry experts and search for suitable business partners. BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference takes full advantage of the hybrid mode to maximize the full potentials of the GBA market, leverage cross-regional business cooperation and lay the foundation of alliances for the development of the regional virtual economy.

For more details about BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference, please visit

www.govirtualexpohk.com.

Please download the event photos via the link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1L4Mjg-Uctqmh9bgl19R45pV8wvjOyX7H?usp=sharing

Photo 1: Prof Dong Sun, the newly appointed Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) of the HKSAR Government, attended the Opening Ceremony of BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference to kick off the event with leaders and elites from various industries.

Photo 2: Culsin Li, the Managing Director of Baobab Tree Event Management Co., Ltd., invited various industry elites to promote the virtual economy together.

Photo 3: Visitors can enjoy the showcases of the latest technologies from over 80 companies at the BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference.

Photo 4: Over 70 innovative business leaders share their insights during the three-day BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference.

Photo 5: Ir. Sunny W K Lee, JP, Board Chairman of Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd., explained Hong Kong’s core competencies to the audience at the BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference.

Photo 6: Mr. Peter YAN King-shun, JP, CEO of Cyberport, illustrated how Hong Kong becomes the springboard for the Greater Bay Area at the BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference.

Photo 7: Representatives from various companies can exchange ideas and create new business opportunities at BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference.

About the Organizer

A multi-disciplinary event & exhibition specialist, Baobab Tree Event Management Co., Ltd. (BTE) organizes and manages an array of exhibitions and mega events in Hong Kong and mainland China to create business opportunities for different industries. Their shows include:

BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo and Conference – the first B2B “Tech x Business” event in Hong Kong to showcase key technological advancements for social and business engagement for the new digital era;

to showcase key technological advancements for social and business engagement for the new digital era; Vegetarian Food Asia – the most comprehensive vegetarian and green living exhibition in Hong Kong ;

; BEYOND WOMEN FEST – an event dedicated to women who are pursuing healthiness and quality of life; and

Southern China Smart Manufacturing & Innotech Fair – a trade show which aims to support the upgrade of electronic equipment through smart manufacturing by integrating the resources from the full industrial chain.