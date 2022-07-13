Call of Duty League’s Major IV Weekend Kicks Off Tomorrow

Call of Duty’s eSports scene shifted from open tournaments to a structed league in the Modern Warfare season. Since then, twelve teams have been competing for the title of the best in the game. From tomorrow, in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the forty-eight best players in the world will be fighting for the Major IV Championship which culminates in a Grand Finals on Sunday. Interested fans can watch the tournament here.

The tournament contains Winners and Losers Brackets where teams must avoid elimination and fight their way to the Grand Finals. Each series is a best of five, besides the Grand Finals which is a best of nine matches. Tomorrow’s games kick off at 3P.M. as the top teams in the qualifiers compete to remain in the Winner’s Bracket, which has a lot of benefits.

Previous Championship winners between Major One to Three are Optic Texas, Los Angeles Guerrillas and the Seattle Surge. It is clear that there are a ton of possibilities and picking a win is difficult. The favorites going into this Major are Atlanta Faze and the New York Subliners, but there is a ton of compettition.

The growth of eSports in the gaming industry is amazing. Recently, Apex Legends saw roaring success with ALGS and other games such as Valorant, League of Legends and Dota have striving scenes. Call of Duty and FIFA are slowly catching up as well.

