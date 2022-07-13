Cristiano Ronaldo ‘receives £210m Saudi Arabia offer’ with Man Utd ready for bid

Manchester United have received an opening bid from a Saudi Arabian club for the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, who could receive an eye-watering salary in the region of £105million per year, according to reports. The Portuguese forward is believed to be keen on leaving Old Trafford in search of a new challenge this summer after growing frustrated over United’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli have all been credited with a desire to land Ronaldo over the last few weeks but are yet to submit offers for his signature as things stand. An unnamed Saudi club have since emerged as the surprise first bidders with a mega-money proposal that would see Ronaldo pick up in excess of £100m each season, according to CNN Portugal.

It is said that the offer includes a transfer fee of around £30m, which exceeds the figure that United paid to snap him up from Juventus last summer. Ronaldo would then be poised to receive a total salary of £210m, spread over a two-year contract, with another £20m having been tabled in agent fees.

Ronaldo was granted special permission to delay his pre-season return to United due to family reasons and is yet to inform club chiefs as to when he will come back to Manchester in advance of the new campaign. He is said to be annoyed over the absence of Champions League football after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, while their lack of progress in the summer transfer window has also been a source of frustration for the striker.

