Digital displays, video walls coming to OIA Terminal C, reports show

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is set to improve visual communications at its new Terminal C facility with the implementation of video walls and digital displays, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Officials said the displays are expected to give passengers and visitors updates about travel information in real time, along with:

Ticketing

Security

Information Desks

Concessions

Gates

Arrivals

Customs and Border Protection

International and domestic baggage claim

Ground transport

Wayfinding throughout the terminal

According to GOAA, the group is working with Synect, an airport-communications technology company, to implement these systems as part of Synect’s “Passenger360″ program.

GOAA officials stated that the program “can address thousands of changes per second, such as flight or weather changes, and it equips passengers with reliable, curated information to empower them on their journey.”

Reports indicate the content strategy will show live-action video footage of Orlando, engaging animations, high-visibility wayfinding, changing travel data and seasonal celebrations.

“We put the focus on the passenger in every design decision at Terminal C, which is the result of extensive airport communication innovation between GOAA and Synect,” said GOAA Chief of Operations Tom Draper. “The program will help engage passengers at the major touchpoints of their journey while reflecting real-time airport activity including estimated wait times.”

Records show the content is set to be ready by September 2022.