Electrician’s joy at becoming pub landlord and ‘king’ of remote island

The electrician beat more than 200 hopefuls from around the world to become landlord of the Ship Inn pub. But along with pulling pints and maintaining the stunning 26-acre islet, Aaron will also inherit the 170-year-old title of the King of Piel Island.

His coronation – expected in September – will see him sit on a throne made from a beer barrel and have ale poured over his head.

Then he will also have the power to “knight” those who have benefited the island.

Aaron, who spent his childhood visiting the holiday spot off the coast of Cumbria, admitted to feeling “incredibly nervous” when council officials told him he’d won the 10-year tender for the pub – despite having no hospitality experience.

But besides the challenges of living away from the mainland, he says he’s enjoyed a blissful time since he got the pub’s keys.