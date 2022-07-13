George Harrison Said Hippies Were ‘Hypocrites’ and ‘Bums’

George Harrison traveled to the capital of love, Haight-Ashbury, in San Francisco in 1967. He’d taken LSD two years earlier and wanted to see what the hallucinogen had done for the people there. George expected the hippies to be God-conscious or at least charming artistic beings. He found the opposite.

George Harrison | Chapman/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

George Harrison thought the hippies of San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury would be ‘groovy’ people

In Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, Joshua M. Greene wrote, “According to astrological calculation, by 1967 Earth was supposed to be emerging from a thousand years of confusion under the sign of Pisces—two fish swimming in opposite directions—and entering a golden age under the sign of Aquarius.

“Writers and poets prophesied that this new age would be one of harmony and understanding, and underground newspapers depicted San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district as its epicenter, the home of LSD consciousness, filled with beautiful people in colorful costumes, dancing to psychedelic music and living the dream of the Aquarian Age.”

Initially, LSD played a huge part in George’s spiritual awakening. So, George was excited to see what the hallucinogen had done for the hippies of Haight-Asbury.

In 1967, George and his then-wife Pattie Boyd visited Haight-Ashbury with Boyd’s sister Jenny and her husband, Mick Fleetwood.

“George had dressed in psychedelic pants, tassled moccasins, and heart-shaped sunglasses, expecting to be part of something beautiful ‘with groovy people having spiritual awakenings and being artistic,’” Greene wrote.

Later, in Martin Scorsese’s documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, George said, “I went to Haight-Ashbury expecting it to be this brilliant place. I thought it was gonna be all these groovy kinda gypsy people with little shops making works of art and paintings and carvings.”