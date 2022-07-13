High blood pressure: The ‘seemingly healthy’ snacks that could lead to hypertension

“According to a large review of research done on this topic, in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, higher glycaemic load diets are associated with higher blood pressure, leading the authors to conclude that a lower glycaemic diet may lead to important reductions in blood pressure.”

However, the high glycaemic content isn’t the only issue as the expert shared that the lack of protein could also be problematic.

He said: “If you are overweight or trying to avoid gaining weight, high-protein breakfast will keep you feeling fuller throughout the day and you are likely to eat less.

“Also, protein, as compared to carbs and fat, increases the metabolic rate significantly more, leaving fewer calories available to be stored as excess fat.”