How to live longer: 5 tips to easily walk 10,000 steps a day – health benefits

Aiming for 10,000 steps daily may seem intimidating, but fitness expert Joanna Dase reveals how you can do it. The first step involves assessing how many steps you already do within a usual 24-hour period. By downloading a step count app, across three days, you can document how many steps you typically take. Once you’ve established your usual step count, you can aim for an extra 1,000 steps daily.

“The gradual increase will allow your body to work at its own pace and not feel exhausted,” said Dase.

To sneak in more steps, think about everyday life; for example, when you go food shopping, you are usually unaware how many steps you take.

“The countless aisles you walk down, and time taken to go to each shop can all add up,” Dase reassured.

“While shopping, you can increase your step count even more. You can take the long way round town to get to your destination, park a little further away from the shops than usual or even take a lap around the entire shop before you start shopping.”

