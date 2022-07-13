Katie Archibald: Olympic champion out of Commonwealth Games







Katie Archibald has had to pull out of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Photo: Steve Welsh/PA Wire/PA Images)

Olympic champion Katie Archibald has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games as she continues her recovery from a string of injury setbacks.

Archibald had been due to compete for Scotland in this summer’s Commonwealth Games and was set to come up against England’s Dame Laura Kenny with whom she had won Madison gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

But Archibald, the reigning Commonwealth individual pursuit champion, has said a string of injuries now means she will not be ready to race when the track cycling begins later this month.

“With a very heavy heart I’ve decided to withdraw from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games,” Archibald wrote on social media.

Archibald had a tremendous year in 2021, but has now been curtailed by injuries (PA)

Her Olympic Madison gold was part of an outstanding 2021 for Archibald, who also won an Olympic silver medal in the team pursuit, became the world omnium champion and took European titles in the omnium, scratch race and Madison, winning the latter along with Scotland team-mate Neah Evans.

