Last-minute Prime Day deals on watches, AirPods and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With Amazon Prime Day 2022 winding down fast, we’ve rounded up some last-minute Apple deals. From AirPods to Macbooks, to iPads and Apple watches, these are the best prices on the web, right now.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The best-selling Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for just $169.99 and you can shave off $100 on the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Not to mention Macbooks at $250 down and a great selection of savings on iPads. With Apple watches available for up to $120 off, don’t sleep on these Apple deals – they won’t last long!

►Amazon Prime Day ends soon: Shop the 209+ best Amazon Prime Day deals now

►Here’s every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Apple AirPods deals

Apple Macbook deals

Apple iPad deals

Apple Watch deals

Prime Day 2022: Shopping Guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.