Lewis Hamilton and George Russell top new alternative table of F1 pairings

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell share the F1 points burden more evenly than any other team-mates this season. The British pair have not had the strongest car but have picked up a healthy 237 points between them.

Russell has secured 54 per cent of that tally, compared to his more experienced ally Hamilton picking up 46 per cent.

They are the closest of all F1 pairings and show how they are both pulling their weight to try and turn around the Silver Arrows’ fortunes.

Russell has secured three podium places, one less than Hamilton. Neither of the Mercedes pair have won a race so far this year.

Ferrari are second in the alternative table with Charles Leclerc picking up 56 per cent of their 303 points. Carlos Sainz, who got his first career win at Silverstone, has chipped in with a solid total of 151 points, which leaves him fourth in the Drivers’ Championship.