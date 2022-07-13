Lily James, 33, looks unrecognisable as she wows in phenomenal gothic transformation

Lily James looks barely recognisable as she posed up a storm next to fashion mogul Donatella Versace.

The Mamma Mia star, 33, stunned as she donned a tight-fitting blood red dress which showcased her phenomenal figure.

The garment was complete with intricate corsetry around the midriff which allowed for a glimpse of the star’s toned stomach.

However, it was her long, black hair which was the most shocking aspect of her transformation.

Lily cut a sultry figure with a face of pale make-up, complete with dark-coloured lipstick as she hinted at the upcoming campaign: “This. Is. A. Dream. @donatella_versace love you. Can’t wait to share more…” she penned.