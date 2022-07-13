Mother Of 9 Pups, Dog Who Had Surgery: Anne Arundel’s Adoptable Pets

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD — Here are this week’s adorable adoptables from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Visit aacspca.org or call (410) 268-4388 for more information on these pets, who all need forever homes.

Perdita

Meet Perdita! She was transferred through several shelters before she landed here with her 9 puppies. They have all found their forever homes, and now it’s mama’s turn! She’s still fairly nervous but warms up quickly and is learning how to play. She is ready for the safe and loving home she deserves.

Courtesy of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County

Dottie Lottie Spottie

Dottie Lottie Spottie is a sweet young pup who came to the shelter after a big surgery. In classic puppy fashion, she ate something she shouldn’t have and needed to get it removed. Dottie is healing up well, and she’s ready to find her new home now! She does great with kids of all ages and will be a fun addition to the family. She needs an active, athletic home to keep up with her energetic ways.