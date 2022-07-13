Mother Of 9 Pups, Dog Who Had Surgery: Anne Arundel’s Adoptable Pets

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD — Here are this week’s adorable adoptables from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Visit aacspca.org or call (410) 268-4388 for more information on these pets, who all need forever homes.
Perdita
Meet Perdita! She was transferred through several shelters before she landed here with her 9 puppies. They have all found their forever homes, and now it’s mama’s turn! She’s still fairly nervous but warms up quickly and is learning how to play. She is ready for the safe and loving home she deserves.
Dottie Lottie Spottie
Dottie Lottie Spottie is a sweet young pup who came to the shelter after a big surgery. In classic puppy fashion, she ate something she shouldn’t have and needed to get it removed. Dottie is healing up well, and she’s ready to find her new home now! She does great with kids of all ages and will be a fun addition to the family. She needs an active, athletic home to keep up with her energetic ways.
Barbie
Beautiful Barbie is 5 years young. She is an active and adventurous cat. Barbie is independent but likes to be close by. She enjoys head rubs but is selective about being petted in other areas. If you are looking for a friend who isn’t too clingy, Barbie could be the cat for you!
Mimosa
Everyone loves Mimosas! Our Mimosa is sweet but not so bubbly. She is a quiet, gentle cat. She likes attention and is quite affectionate if you spend a little time with her. Mimosa is not a huge fan of other animals, but she is ready and willing to provide all the love you need.
