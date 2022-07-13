National Bank Open To Kick Off With Opening Night Ceremony – Tennis TourTalk

TORONTO, July 12, 2022(Tennis Canada Press Release)

Tennis Canada, organizer of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers tennis tournament, announced today that the annual tennis tournament will host an Opening Night Ceremony on Monday August 8, 2022.

The Opening Night Ceremony will kick-off the 2022 edition of the tournament, celebrating its new title partner, National Bank, and a return to full capacity for fans. Tournament organizer, Tennis Canada, has collaborated with multidisciplinary global creative agency Sid Lee to highlight the new look and feel of the tournament. Building on the Feel Tennis marketing campaign launched by Tennis Canada earlier this year, audiences in both Toronto and Montreal will have the opportunity to engage with the performance and feel tennis.

“This is a special tournament, and the Opening Night Ceremony is a perfect way to kick-off the 2022 edition. We have a lot to celebrate: a new title partner in National Bank, the return of the WTA to Toronto for the first time since 2019, and a return to full capacity,” said Karl Hale, Toronto National Bank Open Tournament Director. “Opening Night is a special session for everyone, and this year’s ceremony will give fans a chance to experience the tournament like never before.”

“The 2022 tournament is a big event for the city of Montreal, and for Canada. We aim to give our fans a special Opening Night with a ceremony that will be felt by all the tennis fans watching,” said Eugène Lapierre, Montreal National Bank Open Tournament Director. “We are very grateful to our staff, volunteers and our new title partner National Bank for the support they’ve given us in getting this tournament back to what we are used to with full capacity and a chance to host the ATP Tour in Montreal for the first time since 2019!”

“This will likely be the biggest tournament in our history, and we have worked with Sid Lee to bring a spectacular event to the fans. Tennis is a sport that’s full of passion and this is especially felt during a live match,” said Anne Belliveau, Senior Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer at Tennis Canada. “The Opening Night Ceremony will allow fans to feel tennis like never before.”

A once in a lifetime performance, the Opening Night Ceremony will reach into the crowd turning the rhythms of a tennis match into a heartbeat. Incorporating the crowd, the Ceremony creates the perfect overture to the tournament’s emotional journey, culminating in the unveiling of the National Bank Open Trophy.

• Toronto start at 6:30 p.m. ET at Centre Court, Sobeys Stadium

• Montreal start at 6:00 p.m. ET at Centre Court, IGA Stadium

Two first round matches will be played following the Opening Night Ceremony. The match-ups will be unveiled after the National Bank Open’s Draw Ceremony taking place on Friday August 5, 2022 in both Toronto and Montreal.

Tickets for the Opening Night Ceremony and matches can be purchased through the National Bank Open

website.