Netherlands Women 3-2 Portugal Women: Danielle van de Donk’s wonder strike helps Dutch beat Portugal

Danielle van de Donk’s superb strike gave the Netherlands a crucial 3-2 win over Portugal on Wednesday to move the defending champions top of the Women’s Euro 2022 Group C table.

Damaris Egurrola gave the Dutch, whose camp has been hit by injury and illness this week, a seventh-minute lead with a fine angled header from a corner and they looked to be on their way to a comfortable victory when Stefanie van der Gragt headed in the second nine minutes later.

But Portugal – the second-lowest ranked team at the tournament – who had fought back from two early goals for a 2-2 draw in their opening game against Switzerland, again showed admirable resilience.

Image:

Damaris Egurrola (left) and Ana Borges battle for the ball





Carole Costa pulled a goal back from the spot, seven minutes before the break, after a lengthy VAR review decided that Diana Silva had been brought down by Dominique Janssen.

Then two minutes after the interval, Portugal drew level with Silva confidently heading home a fine cross from Costa.

The Netherlands thought they had immediately restored their lead through Jill Roord but her effort was ruled out for offside after another prolonged VAR review.

Image:

The Netherlands have four points from two games and top Group C from Sweden on goals scored





But a sublime finish from Van de Donk in 62nd minute decided the tie as the midfielder collected the ball on the edge of the box and curled a beautiful shot into the far corner.

The Dutch, who are missing striker Vivianne Miedema after a positive Covid-19 result, are on four points from two games, level with Sweden, with Portugal and Switzerland trailing behind on a point apiece. Earlier, Sweden also claimed its first win as Hanna Bennison came off the bench to score with a thunderous shot in a 2-1 win against a Switzerland team also affected by illness.

What’s next?

The Netherlands play Switzerland in their concluding group stage game at Bramall Lane, while Portugal will face off against Sweden, hosted at Leigh Sports Village. Both ties are scheduled to take place on July 17.

