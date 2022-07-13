Nonstop flights from Austin to Vail to start this winter

Central Texans seeking a mountain getaway this winter will have a new option to consider, as American Airlines will begin offering a direct flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Vail, Colorado, starting Dec. 15.

A ski town less than two hours west of Denver, Vail is a popular destination for those who want to hit the slopes and enjoy some snow. This route joins American Airlines direct routes to other winter destinations from Austin, including Aspen, Colorado, and Bozeman, Montana.

Flights will depart daily from Austin from Dec. 15 to Jan. 9 before transitioning to weekly from Jan. 10 to Feb. 15, and then back to daily from Feb. 16 to April 3.

In a written statement, airport CEO Jacqueline Yaft said Austin-Bergstrom “continues to work with our airline partners to support the city and region’s increasing demand for air travel; new routes like this with American Airlines are imperative to that work and worth celebrating.”

More:Legal fight raging as Austin wants to raze airport’s South Terminal to make way for expansion

Airport spokesperson Sam Haynes said it is up to the airlines to decide which routes to add into and out of Austin, but said a flight to Vail is consistent with travel trends.

“We know that Austinites and Central Texans are flying for leisure pretty heavily, more than ever before, so what we’re seeing across the board from our airlines is the launch of a lot of leisure destinations,” Haynes said. “Business travel is still recovering from the pandemic, whereas leisure has fully recovered and is even stronger than before.”

Philippe Puech, American’s director of short-haul network planning, said the airline is excited to connect Austin with Eagle County this winter and bring more business to both places.

“Austin continues to grow and we’re proud to support that growth with new routes,” he said in a statement. “This winter, American will offer nonstop service to 38 destinations from the Texas capital. From connecting Central Texans to the slopes this winter to bringing more business to the heart of Texas, American is eager to welcome customers on board.”

More:Still struggling to keep up, Austin airport tells travelers to arrive 2.5 hours before flights

This new route joins a slew of other direct flights that airlines have added to and from Austin this year.

For international flights, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines began direct service between Austin and Amsterdam in March, and Air Canada started offering direct service to Vancouver International Airport in June. Virgin Atlantic celebrated a new nonstop flight from Austin to London in May.

Meanwhile, on the domestic side, low-cost carrier Allegiant Airlines added nonstop routes to Sarasota, Florida, San Diego and Washington D.C. this spring. Southwest Airlines, the dominant carrier at Austin-Bergstrom, added nine new nonstop routes in the spring in response to market demand from both leisure and business travelers.

The new flight also comes amid ongoing overcrowding at the airport, as travel demand surged past pre-pandemic numbers. The airport is expected to serve a record-breaking 20 million outgoing passengers this year in a facility that was updated in 2019 to serve 15 million.

As the airport works on ongoing expansion projects, lines for security are often long, sometimes stretching outside the building onto the sidewalk. Airport leaders recently recommended passengers arrive two and a half hours before boarding a domestic flight to ensure plenty of time to reach the gate during the peak summer travel season. That adds 30 minutes to the airport’s previous advice, which was for passengers to arrive two hours before boarding domestic flights.

The Transportation Security Administration sent additional staff in the spring to the airport to help keep up with security lines. Haynes has said the airport is working closely with the airlines and the TSA to help improve travelers’ experiences and asks people to follow best practices to help them make their flights.