Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen issues ‘vital’ plea over Ravenseat amid Clive Owen split

Chris_thishikes commented: As a hiker who absolutely loves the Yorkshire dales swaldale is the nicest.

“I couldn’t agree more we shut gate’s others leave open and take others rubbish.”

Trudypollard2 penned: “Not just the countryside, sadly our beaches are so full of rubbish that is left behind.

“Why do people carry heavy bags of food and drinks then can’t take it back.

“We have roped off areas on our beach for nesting birds with signs and they still let the dogs off the leads then go mad when dogs are banned. Ruins it for everyone. Makes me so mad.”

Amanda’s warning comes after the Yorkshire Shepherdess announced her split from husband Clive after 21 years together in a social media announcement last month.

Amanda told her 513,000 followers: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.”

The couple share nine children together; Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmy, and Nancy.