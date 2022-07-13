Patrick Stewart recalls first meeting Paul McCartney in his underwear—’I’m ready for you!’

Sir Patrick and Asher were performing on stage together at the time.

One night soon after Sir Patrick received a knock on his dressing room door: “I said ‘Yes, come in’ and I’m there in my underwear.”

The revelation garnered thunderous laughter on the set of The Graham Norton Show, which Sir Patrick comedically added to by jokingly shouting: “I’m ready for you!”

Continuing with the story, he said: “The door opens and standing there was Paul McCartney who I had never met before.

“And he said ‘Jane says that you like Aston Martins, here, drive this.’ He tossed a bunch of keys to me and it was his Aston Martin.”