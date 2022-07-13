Pet of the Week: Ladybug

Hi! My name is Ladybug!

Ladybug is a fawn-colored, 9-year-old Labrador retriever/Staffordshire terrier mix who weighs about 64 pounds.

She has been at the Coweta Animal Services Shelter since April, when she was picked up as a stray (no collar or microchip) on South Highway 27.

Ladybug is a happy, playful and sweet girl who can be slightly shy around new people. She has been spayed and is heartworm-negative. You can ask to meet Ladybug, A044564 from Kennel A4, at Coweta County Animal Services.

Editor’s Note: Previous Pets of the Week Mabel and Murph have been adopted.