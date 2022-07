KANSAS CITY, MO. — “Wyoming Office of Tourism is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content.”

Last month, Yellowstone National Park experienced severe flooding in parts of the park. As a result, some travelers prematurely canceled their summer trips. After just a few weeks of recovery, the park is open! This has presented a great opportunity for tourists looking to book a last-minute trip to the park that is so often sold out all summer.