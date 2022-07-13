Residents Raise Concerns About Side Street Traffic at South Florida Avenue Meeting – LkldNow

Categories
Residents in the Dixieland and Lake Morton neighborhoods expressed a common theme during Monday night’s informational meeting regarding changes to South Florida Avenue: Temporary improvements may be helping South Florida, but the problems are shifting to nearby residential streets.

“The traffic is bleeding over to our neighborhoods,” said Rick Soto, who lives at 912 S. Missouri Ave., west of South Florida Avenue. “The stop sign at Cresap and Missouri — people are running that every day. “The city needs to do something to slow traffic down.”

Along South Boulevard, east of South Florida, residents said they’re seeing similar problems.

“They might be making South Florida safer, but making our streets unsafe,” said Joan Musser, who has lived along South Boulevard for 37 years. “They can’t address one issue without addressing the other. It’s a ripple effect.

Musser said drivers appear to be speeding along her street as if it’s a thoroughfare, like South Florida.

Susan Richards, who lives behind Southgate Shopping Center, south of the Dixieland target zone, said traffic has increased in her neighborhood since the temporary improvements were completed in 2020.

“Traffic on the side streets had gotten terrible,” she said. “I want to see (South Florida Avenue) look better and I want the traffic to flow better, but there needs to be a solution for the side streets, as well.”

Cars stop before proceeding at two sides of the four-way intersection at Missouri Avenue and Cresap Street this afternoon.

Richards, Soto and Musser were among more than 100 area residents who turned out Monday evening at the RP Funding Center to review the traffic data and proposed changes that engineers and planners with the city and the state Department of Transportation are considering. There were no presentations during the gathering, but rather an opportunity for the public to review the plans and talk one-on-one with officials involved.

View the posters that were displayed at the meeting here or at the end of this article.

Charles Barmby, the city’s planning and transportation manager, said the team is looking beyond the one-mile, 16-block stretch of South Florida between Ariana and Lime Streets when evaluating ways to make the area safer and more efficient.





