Star Wars: Harrison Ford’s hatred of Han Solo had him ‘begging’ to be killed off





Today, July 13, 2022, is Harrison Ford’s 80th birthday. The incredible actor has starred in many film franchises over the years, including Indiana Jones and Blade Runner to name just two. But his biggest hit of all time has been Star Wars. Ford was recruited by Lucas in the 1970s to play Han Solo in A New Hope before anyone knew anything about the series. What followed was three films that blew up the box office.

Ford did not agree to any more films, however. For Indiana Jones, he was contracted for three movies, but Lucas had to convince him to return for each of the Star Wars movies. By the time Return of the Jedi was being made in 1982, Ford was sick of Han Solo. In fact, he started asking Lucas if he could get Han killed off just to give the character some depth. Ford recalled: “I did think the character itself was relatively thin. I would have liked to see some complication for the character.”

Ford said he was happy to return – despite not being contracted for further movies – but he knew Han Solo had run his course. "Star Wars was a big success," he remembered. "So I was happy to come back and play Han Solo, again and again – but that was enough." He felt Han had "reached his potential". He added: "I thought it would serve the story by dying." Ford looked back sombrely on not getting his way on Return of the Jedi, which would have been the movie Han was originally going to be killed off in. READ MORE: Harrison Ford's insult-filled feud with Alec Baldwin was over role

Speaking about the death, Ford said: “I argued for 30 years for this to happen, and finally I wore ’em down!” He added that the death of he would have been satisfied with Han’s death no matter what it was – as long as it fit the story. “The manner of death was not an issue,” he revealed. “I was very gratified to see that other people were enthusiastic to have me back. I was happy to be there.” That wasn’t the end of the line for Ford’s journey as Han, however.

Ford later returned to the series in the third Star Wars film in the sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker. Han Solo made a triumphant comeback during the final few scenes of the movie where he spoke to Kylo Ren as a Force ghost. This iconic moment allowed Ben Solo to renounce his name of Kylo Ren and become a good guy once and for all. The Star Wars franchise is available to stream on Disney Plus now.