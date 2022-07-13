Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, the No 5 seed, advanced to the last 8 of the Hall of Fame Open by winning against American qualifier Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 7-6 (5) at the International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum in Newport on Wednesday evening.

Bonzi, ranked No 48, will face the winner of the match between German Peter Gojowczyk and American John Isner, the second seed, next.

Ahead of his victory, the Frenchman defeated American qualifier William Blumberg (2-6, 6-3, 6-2). Eubanks, ranked No 163, won against German Dominik Koepfer (6-4, 7-5).

Newport ATP 250, other second-round matches (International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum, grass, USD 665.330, most recent results first):