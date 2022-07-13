American Steve Johnson reached the last 8 of the Hall of Fame Open after Czech Jiri Vesely, the No 7 seed, withdrew before the match on Wednesday evening at the International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum in Newport.
Johnson, ranked No 95, will play No 4 seed Maxime Cressy next.
The American won against Stefan Kozlov (7-5, 6-3) in the previous round of the Hall of Fame Open.
In the previous round of the Hall of Fame Open, Vesely, ranked No 69, defeated Spaniard Feliciano López (6-4, 6-2).
Newport ATP 250, other second-round results (International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum, grass, USD 665.330, most recent results first):
- Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jason Murray Kubler
- Peter Gojowczyk vs. John Isner
- Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks
- Max Purcell vs. Andy Murray
- Maxime Cressy beat Mitchell Krueger (Q): 6-3, 6-4
- Alexander Bublik vs. Jack Sock: wednesday
- Quentin Halys vs. James Duckworth: wednesday
Source link