American Steve Johnson reached the last 8 of the Hall of Fame Open after Czech Jiri Vesely, the No 7 seed, withdrew before the match on Wednesday evening at the International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum in Newport.

Johnson, ranked No 95, will play No 4 seed Maxime Cressy next.

The American won against Stefan Kozlov (7-5, 6-3) in the previous round of the Hall of Fame Open.

In the previous round of the Hall of Fame Open, Vesely, ranked No 69, defeated Spaniard Feliciano López (6-4, 6-2).

Newport ATP 250, other second-round results (International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum, grass, USD 665.330, most recent results first):

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jason Murray Kubler
  • Peter Gojowczyk vs. John Isner
  • Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks
  • Max Purcell vs. Andy Murray
  • Maxime Cressy beat Mitchell Krueger (Q): 6-3, 6-4
  • Alexander Bublik vs. Jack Sock: wednesday
  • Quentin Halys vs. James Duckworth: wednesday



