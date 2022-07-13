The Division Resurgence Lets Agents Take The Fight Mobile

Ubisoft is no stranger to mobile games. Its franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia, and more have spawned mobile spin-offs. Ubisoft is also the publisher behind the massively successful mobile game Hungry Shark Evolution. The Division Resurgence, at this admittedly early stage, however, feels different. It may not enjoy the graphical fidelity of its console counterparts, but everything else about the game makes it look like a proper entry into the franchise, as opposed to a spin-off with a mobile asterisk.
GameSpot recently got to see the game in action and to speak with executive producer Fabrice Navrez, and our look at the game suggested The Division Resurgence has the same mechanics and gameplay as its console and PC counterparts. Resurgence is a third-person loot-shooter that offers cooperative gameplay, as well as competitive gameplay, in an open-world New York City.