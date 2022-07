The Internet Is Livid That Sadie Sink And Millie Bobby Brown Didn’t Get Emmy Nominations

Racking up an impressive lineup of awards, the Netflix show is in the running for 13 Emmys, including:

– Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

– Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

– Outstanding Music Supervision

– Outstanding Stunt Performance

– Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

– Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

– Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

– Outstanding Drama Series

– Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

– Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

– Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

– Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

– Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series