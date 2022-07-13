UCF to play New Hampshire, Sam Houston, and Florida in 2024 — KnightNews.com

UCF Football have added New Hampshire and Sam Houston to their non-conference schedule for the team’s second year in the Big 12 in 2024. The addition of the two teams rounds out the three non-conference game schedule that will include in-state SEC powerhouse, Florida Gators.

The Knights will host both the New Hampshire Wildcats and the Sam Houston Bearkats at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando Fla. In the first ever meeting between the schools on the football field.

According to the contract with the Wildcats, the Knights will receive a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game.

The Bearkats will travel to Orlando on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. This will be a single game contest for the Knights, and they will not travel for a return game against Sam Houston.

The matchup replaces a previously scheduled meeting with the Liberty Flames after the team announced they will be joining Conference USA in 2023.

After defeating the team’s in-state rival Florida Gators in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl, the Knights will head up north to the Swamp in Gainesville on Oct. 5. The matchup is the start of game 1 of their “2-for-1″ series that will take place in 2024 and 2033 in Gainesville, with UCF hosting the Gators at the Bounce House in 2030.