UK heatwave: How hot is too hot to work? ‘Dismay’ over ‘maximum temperature’ laws

Employers are bound by a legal responsibility known as “duty of care”.

BPP University Law explained: “So if several workers complain about the heat, they are legally required to carry out a risk assessment and introduce measures that keep working conditions manageable. For example, if employers are calling people into the office they must assess the risk of those having to travel on stuffy public transport, and consider whether allowing their employees to work at home will be less harmful.”

Employers must also make sure that a workplace does not become too hot and uncomfortable.

If the temperature in a working environment does become unbearable, legal experts say employers should add fans or provide air cooling cabinets to help lower the temperature of the room.

BPP University Law added: “Employers are also legally required to consider each employee’s particular circumstances such as if they have a health condition that will be put at risk if they are working in an environment that is too hot.”

This includes those who are medically vulnerable or pregnant women.

According to Mr White: “If an employer neglects their responsibility, and this results in someone falling unwell or being injured, that person may be able to claim compensation.”

