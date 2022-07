The authorities seized 850,000 euros, US$470,000 and 460,000 Ukrainian hryvnia (amounting to about $1.67 million in total); 830 kilograms of silver; six pieces of land; and three apartments. All were the proceeds of illegal crypto trades, the Prosecutor General’s office said. The assets, worth around $3.39 million combined, were handed over to Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency, which is similar to the U.S. Marshals Service.