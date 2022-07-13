Wales major emergency as bomb squad scrambled to HM Passport Office– police seal off scene

Emergency services, including a bomb squad, were reportedly on the scene responding to the incident. The passport office is in the Mission Court area of Newport.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed emergency services at the scene.

Police said the building had been evacuated the building a in response to a “suspicious package”.

Speaking to South Wales Argus, A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at about 8.40am this morning regarding concerns about a suspicious package received at the Passport Office in Newport.

“The fire service has attended and have evacuated the building as a precaution whilst they carry out further enquiries.”

There were unconfirmed reports on Twitter that a “white powder” had been found at the passport office.

