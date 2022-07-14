🌱More Monkeypox In CT + Use Less Water If You Can + Pets In Need

Hello again, everybody! It’s Friday in The Haddams-Killingworth and I’m back in your inbox with everything that’s fit to print about what’s happening in town.Keep scrolling for the scoop.
Here are the top stories today in The Haddams-Killingworth:
- If you’ve been looking to add a fluffy ball of four-legged love and affection to your household, start with these shelters in the Haddams-Killingworth area for a pet up for adoption.
Across Connecticut, there are thousands of dogs, cats and other animals of all ages and sizes without a home — and many are located within driving distance. Looking to adopt a new friend? A great place to start your search is at Change A Life Dog Rescue, where Enzo the dog is waiting patiently, or another local rescue facility. (The Haddams-Killingworth Patch)
- Connecticut now has 11 confirmed monkeypox cases, according to the state Department of Public Health. The first confirmed Connecticut case was announced July 5 and state Department of Public Health officials predicted that more cases were likely. All 11 Connecticut patients are between 20 and 50 years old and reside in Fairfield, New Haven and Hartford counties. The majority of the patients haven’t required hospitalization, according to DPH. (Patch)
- Burnt crunchy lawns are the norm across Connecticut as parched conditions continue due to little to no rain in the region recently. Residents have now been advised to reduce water consumption when possible. According to an article in CTinsider, “on Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont approved a recommendation by the state’s Interagency Drought Working Group to declare an “emerging drought event,”. “Residents should be mindful of their water consumption and take sensible steps to reduce impacts on other water uses and on the environment,” Lamont said. “We must begin early steps now to mitigate the potential for harm should the drought become prolonged.”‘(CTinsider.com)
- When you’re in the market for a new place, hunting down every new listing in the area can take hours of tedious browsing online. That’s why we’ve gone ahead and done the prep work for you. Here’s a list of the three latest properties to hit the market in and near the Haddams-Killingworth area — such as a listing in the Haddam area with 3 beds and 3 baths for $449,000, and another in the Haddam area with 3 beds and 3 baths for $385,000. (The Haddams-Killingworth Patch)
- A Shakespeare festival, tons of concerts, a race at Limerock, the Deep River Muster and more. Here is a list of 25+ things to do in CT this weekend. What are your plans? (Middletown Press)
- Killingworth Library Association: “Join us for Teen Trivia Night! Thursday, July 21st at 5:00pm. Teens are invited to show off their knowledge at Trivia Night! Winner gets a giant basket of goodies! For ages 10-17. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.” (Killingworth Library Association via Facebook)
- The Congregational Church in Killingworth, UCC: “The Congregational Church in Killingworth UCC Sunday 10:00 AM services and Wednesday 7:00 PM Bible studies” (The Congregational Church in Killingworth, UCC via Facebook)
- Living Rock Church: “Time to get ready for the summer picnic! Sign up to help after service Sunday — pizza lunch provided for all workers! https://buff.ly/3RsJeIQ” (Living Rock Church via Facebook)
