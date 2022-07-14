15 Wild Behind-The-Scenes Movie Facts We Learned Because Actors Shared Them On Talk Shows

“I remember I had been rehearsing on this specific rig that I was used to. I had become normal with that height difference, and there was a net…but then I showed up onset, and the rig was 15 ft.-20 ft. taller, and there was no net. … I was hooked up, so I was safe,” she finished. “And right as I was going to go up in the cherry picker, Hugh Jackman walked by and was like, ‘Zendaya, you’re a badass,’ and I was like, ‘TAKE ME UP!'”