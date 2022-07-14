17 Of Chris Hemsworth’s Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks Because They Deserve To Be Seen Again

TBH, he nails it every single time.
If you aren’t already acquainted with the Australian actor, he’s best known for his roles in the Thor franchise, The Cabin in the Woods, and Ghostbusters to name a few.
Here’s a roundup of his best looks over the years, and how his style has just gotten better and better. Take a look:
1.
To start, let’s all just agree that Chris has really nailed the ~smoldering~ smize:
2.
And he’s always happy to greet fans with his warm smile:
3.
That suit really has a way of bringing out his piercing blue eyes:
4.
Black tie affair? This man is dapper as ever:
5.
Who doesn’t love a guy dressed up in maroon? Because he slayed it here:
6.
If looks could kill, this would be one of them:
7.
He really knows how to do a gray suit justice:
8.
One of the times he was looking absolutely perfect in paisley:
9.
All black everything? He could pull this off every day if he wanted:
10.
Remember when he had longer hair? It just worked for him:
11.
The beard AND navy blue suit? Cue the swoons:
12.
Are you sure he isn’t a model? Because this ensemble says otherwise:
13.
His effortlessly styled hair and vest go all too well together:
14.
A shorter ‘do and another flawless fit:
15.
Chris proved time and time again that he can rock any and every color in his closet with ease:
16.
Straight from the runway to the red carpet with this clean-cut style:
17.
And finally, just one more where he was all smiles because I couldn’t resist:
