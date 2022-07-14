Categories
17 Of Chris Hemsworth’s Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks Because They Deserve To Be Seen Again


TBH, he nails it every single time.


Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty

If you aren’t already acquainted with the Australian actor, he’s best known for his roles in the Thor franchise, The Cabin in the Woods, and Ghostbusters to name a few.


James D. Morgan / Getty Images

With so many years on red carpets under his belt, he really knows how to dress to the nines.


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty

Here’s a roundup of his best looks over the years, and how his style has just gotten better and better. Take a look:

1.

To start, let’s all just agree that Chris has really nailed the ~smoldering~ smize:


Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

2.

And he’s always happy to greet fans with his warm smile:


Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

3.

That suit really has a way of bringing out his piercing blue eyes:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

4.

Black tie affair? This man is dapper as ever:


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty

5.

Who doesn’t love a guy dressed up in maroon? Because he slayed it here:


Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

6.

If looks could kill, this would be one of them:


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

7.

He really knows how to do a gray suit justice:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

8.

One of the times he was looking absolutely perfect in paisley:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

9.

All black everything? He could pull this off every day if he wanted:


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty

10.

Remember when he had longer hair? It just worked for him:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images For BAFTA Los Angeles

11.

The beard AND navy blue suit? Cue the swoons:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty

12.

Are you sure he isn’t a model? Because this ensemble says otherwise:


Danny Martindale / WireImage / Getty

13.

His effortlessly styled hair and vest go all too well together:


Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

14.

A shorter ‘do and another flawless fit:


Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty

15.

Chris proved time and time again that he can rock any and every color in his closet with ease:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty

16.

Straight from the runway to the red carpet with this clean-cut style:


Andrew Toth / FilmMagic / Getty

17.

And finally, just one more where he was all smiles because I couldn’t resist:


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Disney



