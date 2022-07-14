Ask Lois: Help! I don’t know where in South Florida to take my out-of-town guests

“I’m embarrassed to say that, even after living here for almost 40 years, I still draw a blank on outdoor sites and activities when out-of-town visitors are coming. Besides the obvious beach alternative, what do you like to recommend?” — Jim Demarest, Fort Lauderdale

Jim, I am very familiar with this feeling. Sometimes you wonder, “Is there anything to do here besides go out to eat?” There is! Although many of us focus on restaurants and the beach, there are plentiful walks to take, lots of nature to appreciate and places to bike, canoe and kayak.

If your guests like to stroll through really cool neighborhoods, I put together a list of power walks with terrific scenery. There are six walks, in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Sunrise. You can make them as long or as short as everyone is in the mood for, and I included parking recommendations and a cafe at the end of each for a snack.

I also have a list of iconic South Florida destinations that will give your guests a taste of the assortment of things there are to do here, including the Morikami Museum in Delray Beach with its fabulous gardens, the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near Boynton Beach, Bonnet House in Fort Lauderdale, and Bob Roth’s New River Groves in Davie (get the key lime pie!).

There are several places you can take out a canoe or kayak, including the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton and George English Park in Fort Lauderdale. Many parks also offer bike rentals, as do shops along the beaches, including Hollywood Beach Trikke, 327 Johnson St. ($20 for three hours for bicycles or skates; HollywoodBeachTrikke.com), and Sun & Fun Cycles, 1404 N. Broadwalk, also in Hollywood (basic cruiser or skates for $10 an hour; Sun-and-Fun-Cycles.myshopify.com).

Two more crowd-pleasers: Butterfly World in Coconut Creek, which has thousands of colorful butterflies and birds; ButterflyWorld.com; and the three-quarter-mile boardwalk at Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach, part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail; FloridaBirdingTrail.com. The Wakodahatchee boardwalk takes you over water and islands that attract an assortment of birds, along with turtles, alligators and frogs. A vibrant Facebook group, Wakodahatchee Wetlands and Green Cay Nature Preserve, records hawks and herons catching fish and taking care of their young, purple gallinules and blue jays in flight, and the occasional bobcat family hunting for food. Bring your camera; you’re guaranteed some Instagrammable pics.

We’ve all been in the position of drawing a blank when guests ask what there is to do here. But as you can see, there are a lot of outdoor options that show us how to relish the natural world that surrounds us. Just go early in the day during our blistering summer.

Find Lois Solomon’s stories, referenced in this column, at SunSentinel.com/sfl-lois-k-solomon-bio-staff.html.

Do you have a favorite outdoor spot I left out? Send me your recommendations or other questions you have about life in South Florida at AskLois@sunsentinel.com.