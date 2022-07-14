Austria vs Norway – Euro 2022: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Austria and Norway both have it all to play for in their final Group A match this week, with only one place in the knockout stages left available for them to fight it over.
Austria come into this game in better shape, having taken confidence from frustrating England and limiting the hosts to a 1-0 victory on the opening night of the tournament, before then building on that by beating Northern Ireland in their second match.
Norway hammered Northern Ireland to underline their credentials as potential dark horses, only to then utterly collapse against England and end up on the receiving end of a shock 8-0 defeat – the record winning margin in European Championship history.
This game will largely be dictated by how well Norway can mentally recover from that.
When is kick-off? Friday 15 July, 20:00 (BST)
Where is the match being played? Amex Stadium, Brighton
TV channel/live stream? BBC Three (UK)
What time does coverage start? 19:45 (BST)
Katharina Naschenweng, who scored against Northern Ireland, has tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be available, but Laura Wienroither is set to return.
Norway coach Martin Sjogren has stressed that everyone has been working hard to get things right after the England defeat. But whether he will keep faith with the same team or try and change things up remains to be seen.
Austria (4-1-4-1): Zinsberger; Wienroither, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck, Hanshaw; Puntigam; Dunst, Zadrazil, Hobinger, Feiersinger; Billa
Norway (4-4-2): Pettersen; Tuva Hansen, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Blakstad; Eikeland, Maanum, Engen, Reiten; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg
Norway could be the first major casualties of Euro 2022. They were billed as a dark horse contender and won convincingly against Northern Ireland, but things went disastrously wrong against England and Austria have shown themselves to be a resilient and capable side.
Norway need to win this game to progress to the quarter-finals, but any other result would see Austria follow England into the knockout stages instead.
Prediction: Austria 1-1 Norway
