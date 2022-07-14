Barcelona ‘draw up Frenkie de Jong punishment plan’ if he rejects Man Utd transfer

Barcelona are ready to leave Frenkie de Jong out of their squad for their pre-season tour if he turns down a move to Manchester United, it has been claimed. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag’s top target at Old Trafford. However, there’s still no guarantee a move will take place.

Manchester United have finally agreed a fee with Barcelona for De Jong.

But with the midfielder happy at the Nou Camp, it’s still uncertain whether or not he’ll make the move to Old Trafford.

Now, Catalan newspaper Sport have claimed De Jong will potentially be left out of Barcelona’s squad for their upcoming pre-season tour if he chooses to stay put.

The European giants feel De Jong simply ‘must’ accept the offer ‘yes or yes’ due to their desire to get him off the books for financial reasons.

De Jong feels like he is ‘between a rock and a hard place’ after he was informed of this development.

