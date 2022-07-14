Categories
Business

Beatles-themed Airbnb near Lambeau Field hosts fans from around world

GREEN BAY – About the only thing missing from Addie and Tim Sorbo’s Beatles-themed vacation rental is a “Paul McCartney slept here sign,” and it wasn’t for lack of trying.

At least not on Addie’s part.

When she found out Sir Paul would be in concert at Lambeau Field in 2019, she invited her favorite Beatle to be the inaugural guest in the fabulous Fab Four getaway she and Tim had just finished in the lower level of their home. Where else was he going to find accommodations just a quick 1.6-mile jaunt from the stadium that come with not only a private entrance and a “Yellow Submarine” pingpong room but also a shower designed to look like one of those classic British red phone booths?

The welcome mat may as well have said “Let It Be.”

To prove to him the invite was legit (and she was, too), Addie sat down and chronicled her immense love for The Beatles, beginning in middle school when her dad turned her on to ’60s bands. He was a Rolling Stones guy, but she gravitated toward The Beatles.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.