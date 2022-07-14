Bestselling albums of all time – KESQ



Arista

#37. ‘Whitney Houston’ by Whitney Houston (tie)

A young Whitney Houston wearing a one shoulder gown and pearls.



Monument

#37. ‘Wide Open Spaces’ by The Chicks (tie)

The Dixie Chicks walking down the street.



Warner Bros. Records

#37. ‘Purple Rain Soundtrack’ by Prince & The Revolution (tie)

Prince, dressed in purple, on the famous motorcycle from the movie.



Epic

#37. ‘Ten’ by Pearl Jam (tie)

A group of hands reaching up to the sky together.



Columbia

#37. ‘Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Live 1975-85’ by Bruce Springsteen (tie)

Bruce Springsteen onstage dancing with a guitar.



Jive

#37. ‘Millennium’ by Backstreet Boys (tie)

The Backstreet Boys in all white posing for a cover.



Columbia

#30. ‘Simon & Garfunkel’s Greatest Hits’ by Simon & Garfunkel (tie)

Simon and Garfunkel smiling.



Epic

#30. ‘Bat Out of Hell’ by Meat Loaf (tie)

A naked man riding a motorcycle while a horse skeleton erupts from the grounds of a cemetery.



Capitol Nashville

#30. ‘Ropin’ the Wind’ by Garth Brooks (tie)

Garth Brooks posing in front of a blue sky wearing a black cowboy hat and blue and black striped western shirt.



Ode

#30. ‘Tapestry’ by Carole King (tie)

Carole King sitting in a window seat with a cat.



Jive

#30. ‘…Baby One More Time’ by Britney Spears (tie)

Britney Spears sitting on the floor looking up and smiling.



Jive

#30. ‘Backstreet Boys’ by Backstreet Boys (tie)

The Backstreet Boys posing in all black against a red background.



Columbia

#30. ‘21’ by Adele (tie)

Adele in black and white.



Apple

#24. ‘The Beatles 1962-1966’ by The Beatles (tie)

The Beatles looking down from a railing and smiling.



Capitol

#24. ‘Greatest Hits 1974-1978’ by Steve Miller Band (tie)

A blue stallion head with a sparkling eye.



Arista

#24. ‘Supernatural’ by Santana (tie)

A colorful painting of a mermaid surrounded by drums, a guitar and tribal motif.



Harvest

#24. ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ by Pink Floyd (tie)

Columbia

#24. ‘Greatest Hits’ by Journey (tie)

A beatle with bright orange, red and blue wings surrounded by graphics.



Island

#24. ‘Legend’ by Bob Marley & The Wailers (tie)

Bob Marley close-up.



Elektra

#20. ‘Metallica’ by Metallica (tie)

Black album cover with a snake on the side.



Swan Song

#20. ‘Physical Graffiti’ by Led Zeppelin (tie)

A building with the album name spelled out as letters in each window.



RSO

#20. ‘Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack’ by Bee Gees (tie)

John Travolta on the dancefloor with the Bee Gees in the background.



Maverick

#20. ‘Jagged Little Pill’ by Alanis Morissette (tie)

Alanis Morissette in an abstract graphic design.



EMI

#16. ‘The Beatles 1967-1970’ by The Beatles (tie)

Island

#16. ‘Greatest Hits’ by Elton John (tie)

Elton John in a white suit and hat in front of a piano.



Columbia

#16. ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ by Bruce Springsteen (tie)

Bruce Springsteen’s backside in front of an American flag.



Epic

#16. ‘Boston’ by Boston (tie)

Boston spaceship in outer space with blue flames coming out of the bottom.



Arista

#13. ‘The Bodyguard Soundtrack’ by Whitney Houston (tie)

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner on the movie poster and soundtrack of The Bodyguard.



Geffen

#13. ‘Appetite for Destruction’ by Guns N’ Roses (tie)

Band members of Guns N’ Roses as skulls with hair on a cross.



Capitol Nashville

#13. ‘No Fences’ by Garth Brooks (tie)

Garth Brooks in black and white.



Mercury Nashville

#11. ‘Come on Over’ by Shania Twain (tie)

Shania Twain on album cover.



Warner Bros. Records

#11. ‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac (tie)

Stevie Nicks in dark robes holding hands with Mick Fleetwood.



Rhino

#9. ‘Cracked Rear View’ by Hootie & The Blowfish (tie)

Blurred out silhouettes of the band and other pictures in a collage.



Capitol Nashville

#9. ‘Double Live’ by Garth Brooks (tie)

Garth Brooks in front of flags from many different countries.



Columbia

#7. ‘The Wall’ by Pink Floyd (tie)

A white subway tiled wall with the Album cover and band name in black.



Columbia

#7. ‘Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II’ by Billy Joel (tie)

Billy Joel in black and white.



Apple

#5. ‘The Beatles’ by The Beatles (tie)

White Album cover by The Beatles.



Atlantic

#5. ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ by Led Zeppelin (tie)

A hunched over man carrying a bundle of sticks on his back.



Columbia

#4. ‘Back in Black’ by AC/DC

A black background and just the name of the band etched in white.



Rhino

#3. ‘Hotel California’ by Eagles

A large hotel with blue neon writing in the corner.



Epic

#2. ‘Thriller’ by Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson posing on the ground with a white suit jacket on.



Asylum

#1. ‘Eagles/Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975’ by Eagles

Blue album cover with painted skull in center.