Bob Dylan tickets: Here’s when Bob Dylan tickets go on sale





The iconic Bob Dylan has enjoyed an incredible career over the past 60 years. The American folk and blues performer has gone down in history as one of the most iconic and influential lyricists of all time. And, finally, after five years, Dylan is making a comeback to the UK later this year as he continues his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour. Tickets go on sale this week.

When do Bob Dylan tickets go on sale? Tickets for Bob Dylan’s upcoming UK tour go on sale this Friday, July 15, 2022. Tickets usually go on sale at 10am. Prices for the shows have not yet been revealed. The star is releasing tickets for nine shows in the UK, with four of them in London. Scroll down for a full list of UK tour dates.

His shows in London are taking place in the London Palladium in October. The first date of Dylan's UK portion of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour is October 19. After playing four shows in London the singer will move to Cardiff Motorpoint Arena. He'll then move to Hull and Nottingham before concluding his tour in Scotland.

Dylan fans will then not be able to use their phones unless they return to an access station and open the sealed bag. The singer is continuing his tour after he was forced to postpone a collection of shows in the USA in 2020 due to coronavirus. A statement read at the time: "To all our fans: In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable timeframe this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the US Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are cancelled." It added: "We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff. Please contact your point of purchase for all information on refunds."

LONDON PALLADIUM October 19, 2022 October 20, 2022 October 23, 2022 October 24, 2022 CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA October 26, 2022 HULL BONUS ARENA October 27, 2022 NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA October 28, 2022 GLASGOW ARMADILLO October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022