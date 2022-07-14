Categories
Call of Duty in the Clear Over Copyright, Trademark Infringement


The makers of the popular video game Call of Duty were absolved of trademark and copyright infringement claims on Tuesday by a California federal judge who granted a motion of sanctions against Brooks Entertainment.

Brooks Entertainment filed a lawsuit claiming that video game makers Activision Blizzard, the creator of Call of Duty, and Rockstar Games used a copyrighted pitch that Brooks presented to both companies to create the 2016 release Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Rockstar, creator the Grand Theft Auto video games, denied being involved in conversations with Brooks and Activision regarding the pitch or the creation of the …

