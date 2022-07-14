Call of Duty: Warzone has today deployed its July 14 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s update is surprisingly far less than the updates we usually get, even for ones with just minor issues being fixed. Rather than putting through a handful of bug fixes and a couple of balance changes, today’s update merely brings about a couple of bug fixes and that’s all. That isn’t a bad thing per se, though it means you shouldn’t go in expecting anything extravagant. Without further ado, here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone in its July 14 update.

Call of Duty: Warzone July 14 Update Patch Notes



Fixed more collision issues with various elements across Fortune’s Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue where an empty Loadout Drop would spawn when digging for buried treasure.

Fixed an issue where AI enemies would target a Trophy System when it was placed near them.

As said, there isn’t much to talk about today. Kicking things off is a set of exploits being fixed with Fortune’s Keep, which seemed to let some players who used it gain an unfair advantage in one way or another. The second is rather comical at least in the first round, ensuring players get a proper loadout drop when digging for buried treasure instead of nothing but sand. Finishing things off is a fix to AI, who for some reason were considering Trophy Systems to be a bigger threat than players themselves. Guess having their grenades denied is just that big of a problem. While this all isn’t much, I imagine at least for the first two that you’d rather not run into the issue yourself.

Call of Duty: Warzone and the July 14 update are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. For more information regarding this update, check out the official website.