Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stuns in chic navy dress for ‘adorable’ event in London

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met some of the dogs at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity.
The event was held in Clarence House, Camilla and Prince Charles’ residence in London.
The Duchess of Cornwall was seen cutting a cake during a reception for the Battersea Dogs and Cats Anniversary.
The animal welfare charity, founded in 1860, takes dogs and cats in, gives them the expert care they need and finds them new homes that are just right for them.
For the sweet event, the Duchess of Cornwall wore a beautiful midi kaftan-style dress.
Camilla paired the design with a pair of nude pumps.
She was seen donning pearl drop earrings, some of her favourite gold bracelets, a gold pendant and her fitness accessory Fitbit on he left wrist.
The royal opted for a very natural make-up look and styled her hair in her usual blow dry.
The Duchess of Cornwall was seen carrying a pair of brown sunglasses during the event which was held in the Clarence House gardens.
Camilla was seen earlier this week with Prince Charles visiting the home of the Notting Hill Carnival.
For the occasion, she wore a beautiful green floral dress with a black belt.
The Duchess of Cornwall finished her look with a pair of cream suede pumps.
She donned a cream bamboo handheld fan, a perfect accessory for the warm summer days.
