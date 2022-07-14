Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stuns in chic navy dress for ‘adorable’ event in London

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met some of the dogs at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity.

The event was held in Clarence House, Camilla and Prince Charles’ residence in London.

The Duchess of Cornwall was seen cutting a cake during a reception for the Battersea Dogs and Cats Anniversary.

The animal welfare charity, founded in 1860, takes dogs and cats in, gives them the expert care they need and finds them new homes that are just right for them.

For the sweet event, the Duchess of Cornwall wore a beautiful midi kaftan-style dress.

