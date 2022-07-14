Carol Vorderman, 61, stuns with makeup free look and leggings showcasing incredible curves

In view of her 484,500 Twitter followers, Carol showcased her jaw-dropping figure in the casual wear as she prepared to present Lorraine.

The Countdown legend stunned in skin tight leopard print leggings which displayed her incredible figure and a t-shirt that displayed her pride to be Welsh.

“Bore da particularly to my Cyntaf DAHHHHHLING @OwainWynEvans,” Carol tweeted.

“(Good morning) from a clean face having a cup of tea about to get ready to do @lorraine.

“I love this tee…. CYMRAEG IAITH Y NEFOEDD…. Welsh the language of heaven @cowbois,” she added alongside multiple heart and Welsh flag emojis.