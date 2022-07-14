Civilians killed by Russian missile strike on city in western Ukraine

Ukraine said that at least 23 civilians had been killed, over 100 injured and dozens more unaccounted for after a Russian missile strike on the centre of Vinnytsia, a provincial capital in the west of the country.

Thursday’s attack on a city far from frontline areas came as Ukraine’s army continued to push back fiercely against Russian forces concentrated in eastern and southern regions of the country.

“Vinnytsia. Rocket strikes in the city centre. There are wounded and dead, among them a small child,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram.

His post included video footage showing a bombed-out building and apartments nearby with windows shattered. Photos posted by officials showed a dead infant lying on the ground near a pram.

“Every day, Russia destroys the civilian population, kills Ukrainian children, and directs rockets at civilian objects . . . where there is no military,” Zelenskyy said.

Repeating his past calls for Russia to be designated internationally as a terrorist state, Zelenskyy asked: “What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?”

Ukraine’s emergency ministry said on Thursday that 23 civilians had so far been confirmed dead, including three children.

“The search for 46 persons with whom there is no contact is ongoing,” the ministry said, adding that 64 people were hospitalised, including three children.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter: “Yet another horrendous attack on civilians in Ukraine, in #Vinnytsia today, claiming lives and sowing destruction. Regular and repeated targeting of civilians by Russian troops is a war crime. They must stop now.”

Russia’s defence ministry did not comment on the air strike. But pro-Kremlin commentators claimed that Ukrainian forces were using a concert hall that was struck in the attack as an army base.

Margarita Simonyan, editor of Kremlin-funded foreign news channel RT, posted an image of the site of the strike on Telegram that she said had been sent to her by the defence ministry. Simonyan said the ministry told her they had struck a “temporary Nazi deployment” in the concert hall.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Russia had fired 2,960 missiles at Ukraine since it launched its full invasion five months ago in a campaign that he described as “rocket terror”.

A Russian missile strike last weekend hit a residential building in Chasiv Yar, a town near front lines in the eastern Donbas region. After days of clearing through the rubble, authorities said almost 50 people had been killed.

It was one of the deadliest Russian strikes on a civilian target in the conflict so far. Others include a rocket strike on a train station in the Donbas city of Kramatorsk which claimed 57 lives in April, as well as cruise missile and artillery hits on residential buildings and non-military infrastructure across Ukraine.

Russian forces have pulverised some cities such as the port city of Mariupol and the recently captured cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in the eastern Luhansk province, using artillery barrages and bombing raids.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said this month that it had verified 4,889 civilians as having been killed and 6,263 injured so far in the war, but warned that “actual figures are significantly higher”. Ukrainian officials have estimated that tens of thousands of civilians have been killed.

Additional reporting by Max Seddon