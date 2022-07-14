CouRage explains why Black Ops 3 is the “best” CoD game of all time – Dexerto

Philip Trahan . 7 hours ago

100 Thieves co-owner and influencer Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop explained the multiple reasons why he believes Black Ops 3 is the “best” Call of Duty game “of all time.”

CouRage is no stranger to sharing his gaming hot takes to his large follower base, like when he shared his reason for preferring the Apex Legends grind over Warzone back in 2021.

Though CouRage has been out of the Call of Duty casting scene—where he amassed much of his online following—for some time, he is still an influential member of the game’s community.

Now, CouRage has shared another hot take about why he thinks Black Ops 3 is the “best” Call of Duty game “of all time” and the reactions are certainly split.

CouRage calls Black Ops 3 the “best” CoD game

The streamer and business owner shared this take on Twitter, tweeting “Reminder, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is the best Call of Duty of all time.”

CouRage then listed six reasons why he believes this is the case, mentioning the game’s “awesome prestige system” and the robust version of the Zombies game mode present in Black Ops 3.

CouRage also mentioned the game’s “Flashy abilities that lead to crazy moments, fantastic weapon camos, theater mode, [and] solid campaign.”

Interestingly, CouRage didn’t mention Black Ops 3’s overhaul to the Call of Duty movement system, which added jet thrusters, wall running, and sliding.

This could be due to members of the fan base being split on the game’s movement system.

Pro players like OpTic ZLaner thought it raised the game’s skill ceiling and would like to see it return in future installments.

Still, other fans like user ‘GrassPark_‘ on Twitter claimed the movement system was just a ‘sh*ter version of Titanfall,’ which was released a full year earlier than Black Ops 3.

Other fans simply voiced their own favorites in the replies, like user ‘AaronSlein‘ who responded with “This game revolutionized modern FPS multiplayer shooters. MW2 is the goat of CoD.”

While the Call of Duty community may be split on which game is the best in the series, fans know exactly where CouRage stands on the matter.