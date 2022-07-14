Flight delays ongoing in Calgary due to outage with air traffic control manager | CBC News

Flights are delayed at Calgary International Airport this morning, as the airport’s navigation system is currently experiencing an outage.

A spokesperson with the airport confirmed to CBC News that a system outage with NavCanada has led to ongoing issues.

There is also an infrastructure outage at WestJet, which is impacting the airline’s check-in and flight planning operations at the airport.

Payment services on WestJet’s website are also affected.

“We are working to restore service and encourage guests to arrive early and check their flight status due to delays with the check-in process at the airport,” Morgan Bell, a spokesperson with WestJet, said in an email.

“We thank all guests for their patience as we continue to work towards resolving the issue.”

NavCanada said the disruption was being caused by one of its telecommunications service providers, Zayo. According to NavCanada, Zayo was estimating a two to four-hour restoration time as of about 8:30 a.m. MT.

“Ensuring the safe movement of air traffic in Canadian airspace is NavCanada’s top priority,” said Brian Boudreau, a spokesperson with NavCanada, in an email.

“As such, air traffic control will reduce the flow of departures and arrivals temporarily in some situations until the Zayo has restored service. Procedures are in place to assure safety of aircraft in our airspace.”

Due to NAV CANADA and WestJet system outages, guests flying through YYC may experience delays. We appreciate your patience as we support their efforts to resolve the issues. Please check with your airline for flight information. We will provide updates as available. —@FlyYYC

The spokesperson with the airport said more updates will be provided as they become available.

A spokesperson with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said that the outage appears to be only affecting Western Canada at this time, adding operations at Toronto’s Pearson airport are normal.

More to come