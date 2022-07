They said: “There are many methods to treat heatstroke, but it’s key to keep your body cool, stay hydrated and call 999 if you are not feeling better.”

Fortunately, heatstrokes are usually preceded by heat exhaustion.

According to the NHS, this can present with signs including sweating, being very thirsty and having cramps in the legs.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shares that if someone is showing symptoms of heat exhaustion, they need to be cooled down.