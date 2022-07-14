Heatwave HELL leaves Gatwick Airport in chaos as water running out and toilets close





A burst water main in Shipley Bridge, Crawley, has resulted in low water pressure throughout the airport, with reports just two toilets are now working in one of the terminals. Many restaurants have also reportedly been forced to shut, as they are unable to provide food or drink. SSE Water said in a statement they are working to resolve the current issue. Gatwick Airport has also apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.

Bottled water is being handed out to passengers and staff across the airport, with temperatures in Crawley edging past 25C today. The airport also said “contingency measures are being put in place”. A Gatwick spokesperson said: “An issue with the supply of SES Water to Gatwick and the surrounding area this morning has led to lower water pressure than normal across the airport. “We are working closely with SES Water to ensure this issue is resolved as quickly as possible.

“Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers. “We apologise for any inconvenience to passengers.” It is understood some 1,500 homes in the Crawley area have been left without water. A spokesman for SES Water said: “We have identified a burst water main in Shipley Bridge, Crawley, and are working hard to resolve this. READ MORE: Who will NOT get £650 cost of living payment – full list

“Nobody wants the airport to close but there are heated exchanges between staff and people trying to travel with young families. “Apparently, there is a tanker coming but it’s just a bit third world.” This is the latest chaos hitting UK airports with passengers being left furious by huge delays and the cancellation of thousands of flights. Coupled with that, they are also having to cope with a sweltering UK heatwave, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 35C early next week.