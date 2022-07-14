Join Milo the Dog as We Play Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Raise Money for SPCA International – Xbox Wire

Win a custom cassette player in our #TheGalaxyHasGuardians Sweepstakes

To celebrate Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy being available with PC Game Pass, we are hosting a live playthrough of the game with Cosmo the Space Dog’s biggest fan, an adorable labrador retriever named Milo. Tune into the Xbox Twitch channel on July 20 at 3 p.m. PDT to join our cosmic adventure and raise money for SPCA International.

When the pressure is on in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, there’s nothing more likely to make the Guardians come out swinging than a sweet mixtape of Star-Lord’s ‘80s favorites. Starting today, you can enter our #TheGalaxyHasGuardians sweepstakes for a chance to win your very own cassette player where you can enjoy music from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy original video game soundtrack.

For your chance to hold the Portable Bipedal Frequency Streamer in your hand, just follow @SPCAINT on Twitter and follow the instructions posted on the SPCA International channel.

You can play Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy today with PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass and lead the Guardians as Star-Lord. As the self-proclaimed leader of the Guardians, nothing is off limits with your bold combat style, from Element Blasters and jet boot-powered dropkicks to tag-team beat-downs. With the Guardians fighting at your side, call the shots and overwhelm your opponents with signature attacks. Meanwhile, the consequences of your decisions will range from light-hearted to downright unexpected as your journey unfolds.

Milo is ready to go live on July 20 to raise money for SPCA International. SPCA International (SPCAI) is a global nonprofit, working to advance the safety and wellbeing of animals everywhere. This organization works in over 70 countries providing food, care, life-saving treatment, and transportation for animals in need. During our livestream, you’ll have the option to donate directly to SPCA International on Twitch via Tiltify. Learn more about SPCAI here.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available now with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and can be enjoyed on Cloud, Console, and PC. Take it to the stars!